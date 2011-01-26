Port-au-Prince 2.0: A City of Urban Villages?

Can Port-au-Prince be saved? More than a year after a catastrophic

earthquake devastated Haiti, much of the capital is still rubble, with basic infrastructure (water, power, sewage) nonexistent. Reclaiming the core of the old city could require block-by-block redevelopment, at least according to the plans presented last night in Haiti by the architect Andrés Duany and his firm Duany Plater-Zyberk & Company.

What to do with Haiti’s capital, which is home to two million people and a fifth of the country’s population, is the source of much debate. There is a good argument for relocating the capital entirely. A number of urban planners and economists within and outside of Haiti have argued against the wholesale rebuilding Port-au-Prince and pushed for redistributing its displaced residents around the country instead. But DPZ, a firm best known for creating SmartCode zoning and the town of Seaside, Florida, was recruited by Britain’s Prince Charles to develop a master plan and strategy for the rebuilding Port au Prince’s historic core.

The area in question includes the cruise ship port, palace, and government buildings, along with

businesses and residential blocks. The plans presented Tuesday night were the

product of a weeklong charrette, or planning exercise, preceded by visits this

fall and a workshop in December. Duany offered three scenarios — “Urban Core,” “Urban Corridor,” and “Urban Village” — without formally recommending any (the final report is due in mid-February).

But of the three, he clearly favored Urban Village. That plans calls for rebuilding much of the core as standalone super-blocks, each with its own public-private infrastructure, parking and management.

The biggest advantage of this arrangement is its incremental cost. The Urban Core scenario, by contrast, would require $175 million to restore electricity, running water and sewage

throughout the old city in a one-shot deal — but it’s unclear whether there

is enough money and will to do something of that magnitude. “Every street must be broken to effect

this,” Duany said in a web conference. By contrast, each super-block in the Urban Village scenario would cost only $3.7 million to build, with “potable water, electricity, and sewage self-contained in the

block. No pipes out,” he said. “You’re on your own.”

The trade-off is a higher total cost, since these Urban Villages would be built over

time. “You have judge economy versus feasibility,” he said. “There are no

dreams here. This can be done. It’s expensive, but it can be done.”

The plans envision partial demolition of existing blocks to create parking and open

space in the middle of each one. Strict codes and zoning rules would carefully regulate what gets built. Over time, one- and two-story building would be built out to four stories,

with buildings on the perimeter opening onto the streets.