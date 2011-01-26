Moving Pictures: Is Detroit the New Capital of “Hollywood North”?

Quick: What do Detroit and Los Angeles have in common? Give up? Homelessness and Hollywood. The first issue might be easier to wrap your head around. Along with New York, Detroit and L.A. account for about 20% of the total homeless population in the U.S. according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). But native son Jonathan Rayos believes the Motor City’s got plenty of star power, too. And as CEO of Michigan’s FilmEmerge, he’s building a celluloid bridge to Hollywood with hopes of revving up the flagging local economy–and helping the homeless in the process.

FilmEmerge’s co-founder and CTO Jason Waterman tells Fast Company that after the devastating collapse of the auto industry, economic development efforts turned to film production to get people back to work. “It has been the one glimmer of hope for much of the last two years,” he says.

Indeed, since Michigan began offering movie producers a 42% tax rebate during the heart of the recession, the state’s been the backdrop in 110 productions including Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino and Transformers 3.

(L-R, Sound Mixer David Johnson, Sound Boom Loren Bryant, DP/Director Rich Brauer and 1st AD Laura Anderson Burnell on set of Deadrise. Courtesy Joahna Carol Photography)

FilmEmerge has been a steady engine during that time of growth, offering visiting producers a web portal to access more than 4,000 local equipment providers, services, and production professionals. Waterman admits that it wasn’t too difficult to get the site started from a tech standpoint, given his background working with Los-Angeles-based movie marketing firm Motive Entertainment.