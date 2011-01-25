Massive Egyptian Protests Powered by YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitpic [Pics, Video, Updates]

advertisement

Massive street protests in Egypt are

spreading virally as tech-savvy demonstrators are using Twitpic,

Facebook and YouTube to disseminate videos and photographs. Opposition leaders in Egypt declared

January 25, 2011 as a “Day

of Rage” where protesters would take to the street against

President Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. The

protesters include secularists, Islamists and

Communists/ultra-left-wingers–a veritable who’s who of the

Egyptian opposition. The recent overthrow of the dictatorship in

Tunisia by a peaceful democratic opposition movement has presumably emboldened

the masses throughout the Arab world. Exact numbers of protesters cannot be

estimated due to the ongoing events. However, a massive flood of

internet photographs and videos shows a gigantic presence in Cairo,

Alexandria, and other Egyptian cities. The Egyptian government appears to be

engaging in censorship methods that are either half-hearted or

oblivious to the specifics of social media. Contrary to early

reports, Twitter has not been blocked in Egypt. UPDATE: Twitter now confirms that it was blocked in Egypt. See statement tweets below:

Cell phone

towers were deactivated in several areas according to trusted

sources. CNN’s Ben Wedeman, who maintains

an active Twitter presence, reports that cell phone relay towers

were deactivated but that Egyptians are still able to access Twitter.

Other Twitter streams belonging to well-known Egyptians in English,

Arabic and French corroborate Wedeman’s claim. While access to Twitter via mobile

phones is painfully slow in Egypt, users with access to computers

have been posting stunning videos and photographs via Twitpic,

Facebook and YouTube that are then being widely retweeted, reposted

and reblogged by sympathizers around the world. A Twitter representative pointed Fast

Company to a HeredictWeb report

noting that Twitter

in Egypt has become inaccessible to many users. One video, posted by a YouTube account

named MFMAegy,

shows a protester courageously single-handedly standing down Egyptian

riot police and water cannons (at approximately 1:25), in a Tiananmen

Square-like moment. The video was shot by a balcony overlooking a

large street protesters and bystanders are clearly overheard shouting

in Egyptian Arabic in the background.

However, reports of possible YouTube

censorship of protest videos are disseminating. One video posted to

YouTube and then shared

on Facebook claims to show Egyptian riot police being assaulted

and seriously injured by protesters. However, the video was taken

offline for a Terms of Service violation. An amazing picture stream, posted by

Mahmoud El-Nahas, an Egyptian architect, appears

to show riot cops surrounded by more than 1,500 protesters

in the northern city of el-Mahalla el-Kubra. It is unclear whether

they are simply outnumbered by the protesters or rather they decided to join them. Another YouTube video, posted by user

nadernagib,

shows a massive street presence at a protest in Cairo’s Tahrir Square–a location equivalent in prominence and civic role to New York’s

Times Square.

An Egyptian opposition Facebook page,

Mama

Qarat, just posted this stunning picture of the protests

in Tahrir Square: A spontaneous street campaign has also arisen around Tahrir Square, with verified reports surfacing of

residents unlocking their WiFi signals so users can get around mobile

phone outages and of restaurant owners giving the protesters free

food and water. The media old guard has also been doing

an excellent job of covering events, with The Guardian‘s

coverage being a must-read (and see). Strangely, Al Jazeera is barely

covering the protests, which has raised questions on Twitter and

Facebook of whether the network is biased. Al Jazeera maintains close

ties to the ruling family of Qatar, the autocracy where it is based.

As of press time, it is 9:15 p.m. in Cairo

and more than fifty thousand Egyptians still appear to be in the

city’s streets, with no signs of stopping. Readers interested in

keeping up with the events are urged to follow Egyptian journalist

Mona el-Tahawy’s Twitter

feed and the wall of the Egyptian opposition el-Shaheed’s

Facebook account,

which is posting minute-by-minute updates from hundreds of Egyptian

Facebook users including photos and news of the latest events. Blogsofwar’s Egypt

Twitter aggregator is also a must-read, especially for those who

can understand Arabic. Read more Egypt protest coverage. [Photo of defaced Hosni Mubarak

poster posted by Twitter user @alasmari] Follow the author of this article,

Neal Ungerleider, on

Twitter.