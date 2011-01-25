What Is the Goldman Sachs Brand Really Worth?

When Goldman Sachs pledged earlier this month to pull back the curtain that has shrouded the firm for much of its 142-years, the news drew more than a few skeptics from the woodwork.

“I don’t view this as groundbreaking stuff,” said one banking industry analyst. Another

characterized Goldman’s self-evaluation as mere “window dressing.” Yet another raised doubts

that the move would help scrub Goldman’s “black box” image.

Indeed, Goldman’s march to evolve its reputation hasn’t always moved in a straight line

forward.

In November 2009, when the firm launched a $500 million initiative to assist small businesses,

critics asserted that the half-billion dollar investment in America’s economic recovery was

little more than a pittance when stacked against the firm’s record profits at a time when global

markets remained in turmoil.

In December 2009, Goldman was one of the first major financial institutions to formally align

risk and reward with respect to its executive compensation structure–a move that federal “pay

czar” Kenneth Feinberg lauded in an interview on Charlie Rose. But even those efforts did not

dissuade a major pension fund from filing suit over compensation policies that it said “vastly

overcompensate management and constitute corporate waste.”

A month earlier, CEO Lloyd Blankfein was among the first banking industry executives to

offer an apology for his firm’s role in the financial crisis and publically commit to reforming its

practices. Still, the impact of the SEC’s charges that resulted in a record-breaking $550 million

settlement, and later became a catalyst for enactment of the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory

reforms, further drove the need for the bank to buttress its reputation.

Fast forward six months. As of January 18th, Goldman’s share price has rebounded to $174.44

per share from a mid-2010 low of $131.08 per share. While 2010 was a year that many at

Goldman might like to forget, this 33 percent increase demonstrates the potential for vastly

different fortunes in 2011.