How Brands Sell Customers Using Something That Isn’t There

The New York Times featured an article this week on Barnes & Noble’s use of a special iPhone app that allowed Brooklyn Decker , Esquire‘s sexist woman alive, to appear in the store aisles. Ms. Decker wasn’t actually there but by using GPS technology developed by GoldRun customers could see her in various poses in over 700 stores.As exciting as this was for Barnes & Noble customers, what it portends for marketers is potentially staggering.

In the near future the virtual and real world will blend to an unprecedented degree enabled by augmented reality applications on smart phones. Here are a few possibilities:

1. BRANDING: Imagine GPS technologies allowing fashion shows (from Armani to Victoria’s Secret to GAP Kids) to take place anywhere at anytime when viewed through a smart phone. This could be a Cirque de Soleil performance in Central Park or a catwalk parade across your restaurant table.

2. PRODUCTS: Imagine being able to pick up a product in a store, say soap powder, and through your smart phone watch how the product was made, how that company treats its employees and what it does for the environment.

3. CAUSE MARKETING: Imagine strolling through a store whose purchases include a contribution to a charity such as charity : water. Before purchasing the product you can watch through your smart phone footage of your contribution at work in the building of a well in Africa.

4. POLITICS: Imagine strolling past a polling station and watching through your smart phone an appeal by a candidate in which he or she explains their policies, shows some personality and introduces his or her family.

While such ideas sound far-fetched, they are already being executed. Last November H&M used the same technology to allow customers to see their clothes on sidewalks outside their stores. Esquire magazine has a scavenger hunt planned in which players that collect photos of the seven letters in its name using geo-tagged information are entered in the draw to win prizes like a iPad.