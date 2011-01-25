The New iPhone Tech That Could Transform How You Pay for Everything: NFC

A high-profile article today is hinting that Apple is really planning on building short-range wireless near field communication (NFC) tech into the iPhone (and iPad, interestingly) as we’d long suspected. This could totally change how you pay for things, even if you don’t own Apple gear.

Richard Doherty, director of big consulting firm Envisioneering Group, tells Bloomberg Apple has NFC on the way. It is the latest in the long line of rumors speculating about Apple’s plans for a tech we’ve covered in depth. Here’s why this move could change everything about digital payment technology.

Near field comms are tiny, inexpensive systems that do pretty much what they sound like they do–transmit data wirelessly over a very short range. They typically use a flat spiral antenna that may be printed or punched out of foil, and they’re not in any way as fast at sending information over radio than your Wi-Fi system is. But their trick is the short range skills–it means that you can keep your metro pass safely inside your wallet when you pass through the turnstile at the station, or your ski pass in your pocket as you get to the ski lift gates, without having to get out a physical card that you’d slide through a magnetic card reader, or pass over a barcode scanner like you used to have to.

These systems have been used increasingly around the world, but the tech is ready to make a bigger leap: Add in the processor power of a smartphone behind it and instead of exchanging snippets of data to confirm you’ve paid your train fare, NFC can securely swap your credit card data to a secure terminal, accept loyalty points in return, and even download small ads or apps to your phone. This is just the beginning. Apple’s been patenting in this area, like mad.

Imagine having to merely plop your iPhone on an ATM’s sensor area to access your account–first you only have to carry one item (the phone) instead of also ferrying around your card. But it’s also potentially more secure, as you could use the iPhone’s sensors to verify your identity much more certainly than by tapping in a PIN–Apple imagines using the corner of the phone to sign your signature, with the moves measured by the phone sensors.