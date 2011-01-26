Forget About Funding and 7 Other Keys to Loving Your Start-Up

advertisement

Robert Herzog founded ZogSports a few months after watching an airplane crash into what was his office on the 96th

floor of the World Trade Center tower. Eight years later, after

growing his company from one sport to a dozen, from five hundred

participants on 29 teams to sixty thousand on 4,000 teams in three

markets, Herzog happily admits that, “I love what I do everyday.” How

Herzog has been able to sustain his initial enthusiasm is both

instructive and inspiring, revealing 8 tips for just about any

entrepreneur who actually wants to enjoy the journey. 1. Pursue your Passions Duh, right? After all, why would you go to the trouble of starting a

business if you didn’t love the idea? [Pause here if you’re in it for

the money.] With passion comes insight and hopefully an unmet need.

In Herzog’s case, the insight came after meeting his wife playing co-ed

softball. “I played in all these other recreational sports leagues and

while I had fun with the sports aspect of it, they provided terrible

customer service,” explained Herzog. Knowing he could do better, he

added “I wanted to create what I wished had existed when I was single.” 2. Make sure its Meaningful This is one of the lofty notions that sounds good at the beginning

but can be tough to sustain once an organization matures. Recognizing a

growing interest in altruism, Herzog made charity the third pillar of

ZogSports along with the sports and social aspects of the service.

Herzog is understandably proud that the organization has helped raise

one million for charity thus far but takes just as much joy from the

sports and social aspects. “I organize other people’s fun for a

living,” explained Herzog, offering a broader perspective on what can

make a job meaningful. 3. Hire the Happy

While most entrepreneurs will tell you the importance of building a

team of different personalities and skill sets, few will call serious

attention to the attitudes of these hires. “When I hire people, I ask a

whole series of questions about how much fun they are,” explained

Herzog. “We don’t hire people who are really uptight,” added Herzog,

who considers himself the most uptight of the bunch. “When I started

Zog, I wanted to create a workplace that was fun, open and

collaborative,” noted Herzog, who I witnessed greet a random team

captain with outright exuberance. 4. Prepare yourself Properly The serial entrepreneur is often content to get his/her idea off the

ground and then move on, requiring a modest amount of prior experience.

Herzog, on the other hand, brought a wide range of experience to his

new company, enabling him to adapt to the changing nature of his job.

“I feel like having a whole bunch of different jobs before this was

incredibly helpful,” insisted Herzog. Having been both a management and

operations consultant and executive at several start-ups, Herzog “was

about making things better,” which also ensured he was unlikely to get

bored as the company grew. 5. Forget about Funding Spend time with entrepreneurs and inevitably the conversation drifts

back to finding VC funding. And while not every entrepreneur is in a

position to bootstrap his or her idea, don’t assume that outside funding

equates to job satisfaction. Self-funded from the start, Herzog has

not sought outside investors. Explained Herzog, “I have found that my

job is so much easier because I don’t have anybody else’s money in here

telling me how fast we should grow.” Also relating this independence to

his high job satisfaction, Herzog offered emphatically, “I don’t ever

want to work for anybody else again!” 6. Emphasize the Experience

A lot of start-ups narrowly define their offering to the product or

service at hand and in doing so miss the larger opportunity. In the

case of ZogSports, Herzog is quick to note that their business

transcends sports. “Our goal is to be the highlight of a ‘zoggers’

week,” and to do that explained Herzog means that every customer

interaction from registration to the games to the post-game happy hours

needs “to be overwhelmingly positive and fun.” The end of result of

this emphasis on experience is that 80-85% of the new zoggers come from

positive referrals, keeping marketing costs down and CEO smiles up. 7. Live your Life While working long hours is hard to avoid at the start-up stage,

entrepreneurs who continue at this pace year after year are unlikely to

say, “I love my job.” Although Herzog admits to having worked 80-90

hours a week initially, he has avoided over-extending himself and the

business since then. “I never wanted to work that much and completely

sacrifice every other aspect of my life,” explained Herzog. A father of

two, Herzog also derives helpful instruction from his family time.

Admiring his son’s ability to be happy 24/7, Herzog explained, “I look at him and say,

wow that’s just amazing, why should I dwell on this thing that’s

bothering me?” 8. Grow your Goals Like sharks, entrepreneurs have to keep moving, challenging

themselves and their employees to do better. The gleeful Herzog is no

different here. “I see my enjoyment in my job being tied to being able

to grow the business and provide my staff new and exciting

opportunities,” he added. As such, Herzog is investing in new systems

that will make it easier to offer a standardized experience from game to

game, sport to sport and market to market. With these systems in

place, Herzog hopes to be able to expand to 15-20 markets in the next

Final Note: Given that he is in the business of providing "an escape from

people’s daily lives,” it is little wonder that Herzog puts a premium on

having a well-balanced life himself. He also is well aware that his

situation is not the norm nor easy to maintain, “I couldn’t think of a

better job for me but if I didn’t have to work hard at it, I might not

appreciate it.”