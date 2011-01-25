We Now Trust CEOs More Than “Folks Like Me,” but the U.S. Is Low on Trust

Edelman’s just released its latest survey, or barometer, of global “trust” measurements among consumers, and found a couple of trends of our age: Old news industry is out, tech is in, CEOs are trustable, and the U.S. really doesn’t trust anyone or anything.

Edelman styles itself as the “world’s largest public relations firm,” with a global footprint, so one may think its research into levels of public “trust” are pretty trustable–they did speak to over 5,000 people too, and it’s the eleventh time they’ve done it. We’ve dug among the stats, and pulled out some of the most interesting findings for you, representing some sense of the zeitgeist.

We trust CEOs a lot more nowadays

While financial, technical, and academic experts retain their trustworthiness in Edelman’s data, as you may imagine they would (being long-standing roles the public is very familiar with) the notable changes between 2009 and 2011 are persons “like yourself” and “CEOs.”

The CEO trust index has risen so much it’s seen the category hop from sixth place to fourth place in the most-trustable list. Considering that the antics of big-company CEOs are more typically relegated to the financial pages of a newspaper (the part you may rarely flick to, if you’re a typical man in the street) unless they’ve done something terrible enough to merit attention in the “news” portions of the paper, this is pretty surprising. This may be a reflection of the changes in the news publishing industry itself, with more “jumbled” news stories presented in online media than traditional texts. But it’s also likely thanks to high-profile charismatic CEOs like Richard Branson and Steve Jobs, and perhaps even Tesla’s Elon Musk–these characters seem to challenge the stodgy old company norms, and promise better customer experiences

Meanwhile, the downward trend in trust in “people like me” is fascinating. Is it Facebook’s fault, as Edelman intimates, with the ease of “friending” so many people actually devaluing the concept of “friend”? Or is it merely that we’re being exposed to so many friends opinions, reinforcing the notion that everyone really does have different thoughts about stuff? Either way, it’s worrying news for friend-based recommendation engines.