When to Say I Quit!

We are in love with the image of an athlete who guides his team to victory against bigger, faster, and more skilled opponents. We like it best when that player is a quarterback, banged up and bloodied yet plays through pain to will his team to victory.

This hero story took a hit when Jay Cutler, quarterback of

the Chicago Bears, allowed himself to be taken out of the NFC championship game

because of an injured knee. Cutler admitted that his sore

knee prevented him from playing at his best and so he went along with the coaching

and medical staff’s decision to remove him from game. But, as Jim Trotter of SI.com reported, Cutler became visibly

upset when told that other NFL players had questioned his toughness.

Bears head coach Lovie Smith, along with two players, came

to Cutler’s defense. And the next day it was revealed that he had suffered a sprained

medial collateral ligament, an injury that weakens the knee’s stability and

hinders a quarterback’s ability to run and throw.

Never mind Cutler has missed only one game in his career. And

due to the porousness of the Bears offensive line he is one of the most sacked

quarterbacks in the game. Nonetheless Cutler must live with the image, at least

until he returns to play next year, of being soft.

Too bad because Cutler has just given us a good example of a

leader knowing his limits and removing himself from the field of play, not so

he could rest but so his team could win. The Bears did not, but the backup QB Caleb

Hanie did a credible job in directing a couple of scoring drives.

What we learn from Cutler’s example is that as much as a

leader wants to succeed sometimes it is better to step aside for others. Cutler

made his decision in minutes but others in leadership positions have much

longer time to contemplate.

When the decision to quit is the leader’s own to make–and

not the organization’s – here are three questions the leader must ask.