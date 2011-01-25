How to Generate Jobs Easily

Quit posturing and bulls**ting about how difficult it is to generate jobs in your community, and how hard it is to recruit businesses. It is actually very easy. The businesses, or the ideas for new ones, are already in the community. All they need is a space to meet, and some experienced mentors. And how do you attract those mentors?

There is a very good potential job-generating program in every community: the Community Development Block Grant program.

This program, funded by HUD, provides funds to train low to moderate income people, or low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, with training in how to start and grow businesses. It pays the mentors a very moderate stipend, just enough to grab the people who would have been the most enthusastic mentors anyway. (In Arizona, that would be me, ed, and phil.)

In 2003, the City of Phoenix gave our company, Stealthmode Partners, its first grant to offer entrepreneurship training through CDBG funds. At the time, I didn’t know what a block grant was, nor a grant proposal. I only knew how to share my entrepreneurial experiences with people who needed help.

The innovative thinking of the economic development professionals in the city of Phoenix created or retained about 150 jobs over a four-year period. Almost all of the companies or people we’ve served are still either in the same business they started with us, or on to founding the next one. Believe me, they’re not drawing unemployment benefits.

The City of Tempe, adjacent to Phoenix, was next. Then the town of Gilbert, the City of Mesa, and the City of Maricopa. We now mentor four separate programs, each enrolling 101-5 people or businesses twice a year.

Over the past 8 years, we have coached, counseled, and connected more than 550 entrepreneurs. We have helped people start businesses, and others survive the Great Recession. We’ve even shown people their ideas wouldn’t work, and sent them off in a different direction.Attorneys, bankers, and marketing specialists volunteer at our sessions, and the Chambers of Commerce are also usually involved.