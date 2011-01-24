Eat Your Heart Out, Princess Leia!: Kinect-Powered Hologram TV Suggests 3-D Is Not the Tech You’re Looking For

Kinect hacks keep getting better: Now, thanks to the brawny brains of MIT, there’s a Kinect-powered Holographic TV project. Eat your heart out, Princess Leia!

Holographic TV is the stuff of sci-fi, for sure. But scientists have been researching the idea for years, and back in November a University of Arizona team hit the headlines with a holographic TV device that used 16 cameras to “record” an object in true 3-D, then portray it as a jerky moving image that only refreshed every two seconds–hardly the kind of thing your family would huddle around for an evening’s entertainment.

MIT is trying to change that.

3-D TV may or may not be the next big thing in consumer electronics, but 3-D in the theater, at home or on your 3DS is not the same as what you’ve seen in many sci-fi shows. The 3-D we know is an optical trick, using the same sort of stereoscopic imagery that your own eyes use when seeing the world…but it can’t let you see “around” a “3-D” object in front of you as you move your head, as would happen with a real object. For this, you need holograms.

It’s possible to create moving holograms using several rapidly-scanning laser systems, powered by sophisticated computers: In real time, these systems create the same kind of high-res visual hologram you’re probably familiar with from your credit card logo, only as a moving image.

MIT’s team has used a developmental laser scanner that’s descended from one in use for years, and has bolted it to a simple MacBook that’s connected to a Microsoft Kinect. The imaging and positional sensors in the Kinect, it turns out, are absolutely ideal for a quick-and-dirty holographic object scanner for real-time TV.