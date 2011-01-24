CNN Tries to Explain Syyn Labs

Syyn Labs made headlines with its viral-success music vid for OK Go and a promo for Google’s new science fair initiative. But what happens when the crazy, ephemeral group of scientists and dreamers hits CNN? This:

We think we understand the anarchic, playful, imagination-led creative team that is Syyn, but CNN had the challenge of explaining this quirky crew to Middle America TV Viewer…so when Synn was featured live on The Big i CNN highlighted the group’s slogan “a glorified drinking club with an art problem.” Then before launching into an interview with the “extraordinary people” in the “innovation factory” came the frank question: “What is this? This is the kind of thing that ends up on TV because one of my producers who’s entirely geeked out. I don’t understand anything I just said.”

A fitting intro to the 60-person strong art collective, which has somehow worked out how to make money (enough to employ Adam Sadowsky full-time) from playing with dominos, high-quality video production gear and expertise from JPL, PhD research and an obsession with thinking outside of, alongside and possibly in a parallel universe to “the box.”

