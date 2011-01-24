An Israeli Mobile Phone Provider’s Hasidic Blues

An Israeli mobile phone provider is in trouble over an aborted ad campaign aimed at Hasidic and

ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Cellcom,

the country’s most popular mobile carrier, received a rare order from

the Israeli Communications Ministry to stop a marketing campaign

targeted at haredi (ultra-Orthodox

and Hasidic) Jews. The laws of the Middle Eastern country grant the

Communications Ministry wide latitude to intervene in the business

practices of mobile phone providers.

The trouble comes from a price war

between Cellcom and Mirs, a

smaller mobile carrier with extensive ties to the haredi community.

Mirs has become popular among Israel’s haredi Jews thanks to their

aggressive marketing of kosher

phones–inexpensive handsets that are crippled in order to

disable their text messaging, voice mail, gaming and application

functionality.

While most kosher phones are blocked from accessing

the internet entirely, several high-end models permit access to a

handful of websites approved by influential haredi rabbis.

In a legal development that would be

unlikely to arise in the United States, Mirs filed a cease and desist

order against a Cellcom marketing campaign targeting haredi Jews.

Surprisingly, the Communications Ministry acted on their behalf and

forced

Cellcom to end their haredi marketing campaign.

Mirs alleges that

Cellcom’s intentional poaching of their customers violated Israeli

law. According to Gad Perez of the Israeli business daily Globes,

“the ministry based its decision on the grounds that if Cellcom had

targeted the haredi community as a whole, it would not have

intervened, but the direct targeting of Mirs’ customers violated the

terms of Cellcom’s license.” According to a letter sent by Mirs

to the Communications Ministry, Cellcom’s pricing plans were

“predatory.”