Having the Conversation: How to End a Job or Relationship

As a coach, I have had that same conversation with scores of other people, as they stalled out in either a personal or professional context. Why did the ending stall? After all the deciding had been done, and they were certain that they needed to go forward, they still sat on it. Not because they were unsure or were afraid of the future. Not because they second-guessed their decisions or their mental maps prevented them from making it. The reason?

They dreaded the conversation.

They tell me it is the conversation itself, as well as the potential aftermath with the person in some instances, that stops them cold.

They say that they play it over and over in their heads, and see it going badly, imagining all the worst scenarios. Add that to some of the mental maps we discussed before–endings are personal failures; endings make you mean; endings hurt other people–and you can see the appeal of not going through with a necessary ending.

What gets them through it? One key ingredient is to be prepared for the conversation itself. That preparation can make all the difference in the world. It can provide the confidence and the skills needed to finally pull the trigger. Let’s look at how you can be prepared for the difficult conversation of a necessary ending.

Begin with the End in Mind

With the more difficult endings, there are usually a few issues that sidetrack the conversation. People may get off-mission in the midst of the endings conversation. They go into it thinking that they will tell someone that “it’s over,” whatever “it” is, but once they get in there, one of two things happens. They may get sidetracked by their attachment to the person or whatever else is the issue; then they “refeel” all of their love for the person or the project. They feel how fond they are of the person or the good sides of the business, and somehow they get engaged in talking about those, which invariably leads to the familiar wish: “Can’t we find a way to make this work somehow?”

Then the conversation goes down the path of finding a way to “work it out.” Never mind that the person doing the ending has spent months or more getting sure about the ending, having obsessed over all the back-and-forth a million times. But something about getting to that moment of actually making it happen makes people squishy once again. I remember one time when a board sent a CEO to fire someone and he came back having extended the person’s contract! I said to him, “You went to break up, and you came back engaged! Not good!” But it happens.