The Pentalobe Screw, and Apple’s War Against Self-Repair

Consumerist tells us that Apple is switching to a special new screw called by some a Pentalobe, by iFixit an “Evil Proprietary Tamper Proof Five Point Screw” (or the EPTP5PS). It is designed to make it impossible for anyone but Apple to service your iPhone or computer. Consumerist also notes that if you take your iPhone in for repairs, they will replace all the screws with the EPTP5PS.

Now I love my mac and my ancient ipod, but I also love Matt Bremner and all the aftermarket repair people who provide fast and convenient service. So I will tell herein a cautionary tale about what happens when you get all proprietary about screws.

[Image credit Library and Archives Canada]

In 1906 a travelling salesman, Peter Robinson of Milton, Ontario, Canada cut his hand when a slot screwdriver he was demonstrating slipped. He went off to the shop and came up with a screw with a square socket in it, that almost never slipped. He was modest about it, saying “This is considered by many as the biggest little invention of the twentieth century so far.”

Bruce Ricketts wrote about it in Mysteries of Canada: