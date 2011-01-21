Undersea Nuclear Power Stations Could Be En Route to France

Nuclear submarine technology (truly cold war terror science) may one day have peaceful payoffs: A French firm is planning modified submarine nuclear power stations, able to provide clean juice to remote communities.

We’ve heard of some odd small to medium-sized nuclear power plant schemes before, but this one takes the biscuit: Areva, a “world leader in nuclear energy” based in France has launched a program to study 100MW-scale reactors which, in partnership with DCNS, will go into Flexblue power stations. These small, largely self-contained facilities will provide 50MW to 250MW and are supposed to be “installed on the seafloor off the coast of maritime nations.”

The system is based on “proven technologies” coming from DCNS’s “40 years’ experience” in building nuclear-powered submarines in France, and it has a number of the same benefits as land-based small nuclear power plants including “phased investment” and “ready tailoring to demand” but incorporates “standard subsystems integrated at shipyards and shipped to the installation site by sea.”

Looking a lot like a simple uncrewed sub, the Flexblue is a 100 meter long cylinder, around 12 meters across which contains the small nuclear core, steam turbine and alternator equipment and all the associated electrical gear needed to condition the electricity ready to be shipped ashore by submarine power cables. The 12,000 tonne affair is equipped with low-power maneuvering thrusters which help it power off its delivery ship (which partly submerges at the location) and help place it 60 to 100 meters down in the water a few kilometers off the chosen coast.