Crime-Fighting Technology Spots Lingering Arsonists in the Crowd

It’s not easy to spot an arsonist in a crowd. Or, rather, it hasn’t historically been easy for crime fighters. But if you have a “Questionable Observer Detector,” or QuOD, on hand, it may not be that hard.

Currently under development by researchers at Notre Dame University, this advanced crime-fighting tool can pull out the faces of possible suspects when presented with multiple videos of lingering crowds at related crime scenes.

The idea here is that the criminal may be hanging out in the crowd that gathers after the event. In fact, arsonists are known to lurk within the crowd at the scene of a burning building; they are, in effect, watching their work in progress. Kevin W. Bowyer, a computer vision expert at Notre Dame, hit upon the idea of creating a practical tool to process all the available video clips of similar events, to see if it might spot someone turning up unusually often as part of the crowd, giving authorities a possible lead.

“If a suspicious person shows up in 10 videos, it should be enough to ‘sound an alarm,‘ and tell the operators to look into who the person is and why they are showing up all the time,” Bowyer tells Fast Company.

This is a hard problem to crack since it involves recognizing a face in various videos, which are shot most often by bystanders holding a standard handheld video camera. Besides poor resolution, snow, rain, and different lighting conditions, the perpetrators could have cut their hair, worn glasses, or be disguised in infinite ways. Bowyer’s most difficult challenge, however, was to create a viable 3-D facial recognition engine that didn’t rely on a backend database of existing images, but which could instead pull out individual faces from different videos and compare them.