advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A 10-Minute Guide to the U.S. Constitution

By JD Rucker1 minute Read

It’s the backbone to American society that has stood for hundreds of years. We take it for granted because it has, thus far, worked. As it goes under the microscope with experts, politicians, and the media looking into the validity of recent events, the rest of us are stuck listening to others so we can have an understanding.

Or do we?

This quick glimpse at the U.S. Constitution by our friends at Mindflash breaks down this relatively short but complex document in a way that “the rest of us” can understand. It’s surprising that it only really covers 27 items. When looked at through the right perspective, it really isn’t that hard to grasp.

Think you got it? Take the 10-Minute Guide to the U.S. Constitution quiz!

U.S. Constitution Guide

@FastCoLeadersFollow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts.

Click to Enlarge.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life