Have a Business Problem? Just Skip It

“Close your eyes for a moment and ask yourself: In my work,

what is the biggest problem I’m facing right now? Keep your eyes

closed until you’ve come up with an answer.”

Their eyes invariably pop open again in just seconds; our biggest

problems have a way of sitting right on our shoulders, ready to

jump in and make their presence known at a moment’s notice.

Try this yourself; to get maximum benefit from the exercise,

you may want to jot down your answer. Now, with that biggest

problem firmly in mind, here’s what we’re going to do: we’re going

to take that problem . . . and skip it.

The typical approach is to grab that problem and attempt to

solve it. The problem with trying to solve your problem is that in

order to solve it, you engage it, and by engaging it you embrace it–

which often leads to getting your wheels mired in the mud of the

problem, stuck in crisis mode and unable to move forward.

Flash foresight takes a different path. Rather than engaging with

your biggest roadblocks by confronting them, often you’ll find you

can simply leap over them. This is not a philosophy of denial, avoidance,

or procrastination. It is a powerful kind of conceptual jujitsu

that teases previously invisible crises out into the open, where we

can take decisive action to address them.

The key to unraveling our most intractable problems often lies

in recognizing that the problem confronting us is not our real problem;

the real problem lies hidden behind the distraction of what we

think our problem is. Skipping your biggest problem means stepping

outside the flat plane of the existing situation and gaining a clearer

perspective, and this often triggers flash foresights that lead to new

opportunities far bigger and more productive than you could have

imagined based on the original (incorrect) problem you were trying

to solve.

Take Eli Lilly, for example. A Fortune 500 company and member

of the S&P 500 index, Lilly was one of the largest pharmaceutical

companies in the world, yet they knew they were not invulnerable.

In 1992, more than a hundred years after its founding by Civil War

veteran Eli Lilly, the company that brought us insulin, penicillin,

and erythromycin, had suffered the first quarterly loss in its history.

By 2001 Lilly faced a ticking clock. That August a key patent

would expire, ending the company’s exclusive on Prozac, the drug

that had been responsible for a third of its annual sales of $3 billion

just the year before.