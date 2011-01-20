Google CEO Shakeup: Larry Page to Replace Eric Schmidt on April 4

No, it’s not an early April Fools’ day prank. Come April 4, Google

CEO Eric Schmidt will be replaced by co-founder Larry Page. The

announcement arrived only minutes before the search giant’s first

earnings call of 2011–and certainly, the executive shakeup had nothing

to do with earnings.

“We’ve had a very strong quarter,” began

Schmidt, highlighting the company’s revenues of $8.44 billion, up 26%

year-over-year.

Schmidt has been Google’s CEO for a decade, and will now

take over as executive chairman.

Page joined Schmidt on

the earnings call to clarify their new roles. Schmidt explained that

he’ll now be dealing with more strategic and external issues, and focusing less on

internal operations: customers, partners, government communication, etc.

Page will now be in charge of day-to-day operations at Google, and told investors that he’s studied closely under Schmidt for the last ten years.

“I believe Larry is ready,” Schmidt seconded. “It’s time for him to have a shot at running [Google].”

Schmidt added that the new roles will help streamline how decisions are made at Google.