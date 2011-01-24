Too Much Miscommunication at Work? A Simple Fix

Psychologists call this the signal amplification bias (because we can’t resist slapping esoteric names on things–calling it the “I’m Sure It Was Obvious” Effect would be much more to the point.)

The most common source of miscommunication in any workplace is a very simple one: People routinely fail to realize how little they are actually communicating . In other words, we think we’ve said a lot more than we actually have.

Studies show

that the vast majority of us tend to believe that our behavior is much more

expressive than it actually is, and this occurs across a wide variety of

situations.

For instance, we

often think people know when we’re lying–that our discomfort with deception

is obvious–when they rarely have any idea. We also assume that others understand our goals and what

we’re trying to accomplish, when in fact they don’t have the first clue. Most of what we say and do every day is

open to multiple interpretations, and when other people try to figure out what

we really mean, they are apt to guess

wrong.

We are

particularly likely to be “sure it was obvious” with people we know well or who

we’ve worked with for a long time–we assume our thoughts and behaviors are

transparent, when they are far from it.

So, ironically, the risk of miscommunication is greater with a close

colleague than a brand-new coworker.

When we assume

that other people know what we’re thinking, and what we are expecting of them,

we do them a real disservice.

Assuming that we’ve been clear about what we wanted, we blame them when things don’t go as

planned.

The next time

you catch yourself thinking “I didn’t expressly say that to Bob, but it should

be obvious … ” STOP. Nothing is ever

obvious unless you made it obvious by

spelling it out.

Remove the

phrase “It goes without saying” from your mental lexicon, because it is total rubbish. If

something is important, then it goes WITH saying. Make a point of saying exactly what you mean, and asking for

exactly what you want, and you will be pleasantly surprised by often you get

it.