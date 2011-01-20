Nintendo 3DS: The Agony and the Ecstasy

When I first tried the Nintendo 3DS last June at Nintendo’s E3 event, I was amazed. The 3-D worked perfectly–I saw Mario and Link moving through an immersive world. And the other features I tried were just as innovative: two cameras to take 3-D pictures, gyroscope and accelerometer for motion controls, Augmented Reality games.

At Nintendo’s press event on Wednesday, more great features were shown, including: the system’s built-in activity log, with pedometer; a coin reward system that’s similar to Xbox achievements for purchasing extras in games; a much improved online store, online play, and online updates for games. And just as the Nintendo DS allowed game developers to use the touchscreen and microphone for interesting gameplay, 3DS allows its game developers to use the camera and motion controls for new experiences–I got to aim Link’s slingshot by moving around my arms!

The Nintendo 3DS is an astounding game machine and will sell millions for Nintendo, but that will be despite $250 pricetag and its flaws as a gadget. It’s a device built for kids, not gadget geeks who want the latest and greatest tech.

The Nintendo 3DS can’t compete on that front. It has a pair of screens–the bottom has 320×240 resolution with a 3-inch diagonal; the top has 3-D with an effective resolution of 400×240 at 3.5 inches. In the resolution race it has already lost. The PlayStation Portable, a device that came out six years ago, has a screen that is 4.3 inches and 480×272–36% more resolution. Older iPhones and iPod Touches have a 3.5 inch screen, like the 3DS’s top screen, but a resolution of 480×320, or 60% more resolution. The iPhone 4, and the latest iPod Touch, has a retina display with an astounding 960×640 resolution, more than six times the resolution of 3DS. Android phones are also far higher-resolution, with the Evo 4G having with a 4.3-inch screen at 800×480 and even the HTC Dream, one of the earliest Android phones from 2008, possessing a 3.2-inch screen with a 480×320 resolution.

Comparing processing power, you get similar results. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the processor speed, rumors last September stated there were a pair of 266MHz CPUs. Meanwhile, the PSP from 2005 had a 333 MHz CPU. The iPhone 4 and most Android devices have a 1 GHz CPU, almost four times faster than 3DS’s processors. And phones coming out in the next few months, at a similar timeframe as the Nintendo 3DS, will have Tegra chips, with an equivalent of two of these 1GHz processors.

Nintendo has officially announced battery life, with a timeframe of 3 to 5 hours to play 3-D games and up to 8 hours of playing old DS titles. This is remarkably low. The old Nintendo DS could do 15 to 18 hours, the iPhone 4 and iPad can do about 10 hours of video or surfing over Wi-Fi, even the PlayStation Portable–criticized for its short battery life–gets 5 to 7 hours.