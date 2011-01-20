How You May be Signaling Price Without Knowing It

I was having a chat with an entrepreneur who I really like and who I try to mentor from time-to-time. He has an interesting business and one that has a viable shot at being an innovative & profitable business.

One problem. He’s struggling to raise money. This is extra frustrating in an era in which all you read about is how frothy the VC / funding market is these days. People are raising in record times and with wacky valuations. It is not an uncommon story that this is happening but others are struggling.

Obviously the diagnosis can have many route causes:

Sometimes it’s a question of a market that is less sexy than the current VC fad. That’s OK if it’s your problem as long as your business really is differentiated and compelling. You’ll find the right investor eventually through persistence.

It might also be that your product isn’t complete enough, you don’t have enough evidence of success (by what ever measure is appropriate)

You might not have gotten access to the right pool of investors and/or need to work harder to get appropriate introductions.

You might just suck. That happens, too. Joking aside, I wish more VCs would humbly, politely and respectfully tell people when this is the case. I know it’s strange to say, but I almost always do. I try to be constructive. But I tell people up front when I think the idea won’t work, the team is wrong or the strategy is off base. Sometimes I’ll say, “I highly doubt you will get funded with this concept–here’s why … ” and I try to offer constructive points. But I’m also quick to point out the obvious–I’m a single data point and might be wrong. Mix my views into the pot and make your own mind up.

You might be positioning your market or the opportunity wrong. That happens A LOT. An otherwise interesting company & space gets reduced to, “oh, but Yelp is already doing that” or “there’s no way you can compete with Mint–they have the market locked up” when you really didn’t see them as future competitor.

Experienced people who are advising you should spot most of this and after a few failed investor meetings if you have good intuition you can problem pick up the signals yourself about what is not resonating.

But this particular guy who called me for advice I suspect had a different problem. It was the silent killer. The one he probably had no chance of identifying. He was price signaling without knowing it. His company had raised seed money already. They had good assets and initial market traction. But it isn’t in a tradition VC market and certainly not one perceived as “hot.” That, and they were in the second inning on a pivot of the business–albeit with early signs of success.

I asked him, “how much are you raising?” He said around $7 million. They have some revenue but not much. I asked him what his valuation expectations were and he said he wasn’t fixated on that. He wanted a good partner, a fair valuation, and quite honestly, just some effing money!

My view is that investors in this situation start to form ideas about what the valuation would be even though you aren’t naming a price. I say this all the time: the “sweet spot” of dilution on a normal deal is 25-33%. If you’re hot you might be able to push this down to 15-20% depending on the investor and the competition. If you’re SUPER hot maybe lower. Obviously this excludes late-stage deals. If you’re struggling a bit on funding you might see 40% dilution. Also, if you combine 2 VCs that want 20% each you might get to 40% de facto.