Are You Ready to Land Your Game-Changing Client?

After three years of refining BookDirect , a hotel reservation search engine used by DMO’s (Destination Marketing Organizations), Andrew Van Luchene knew his little company, JackRabbit Systems , had reached the moment of truth. In early 2010, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority , the largest and most visible DMOs in the country, was suddenly interested in BookDirect. If JackRabbit could land this business, success was virtually assured. In this case, what happens in Vegas would be heard not just around the country, but also around the world.

Not to kill the suspense but Van Luchene did win the Las Vegas DMO and went on to double sales in

2010. He also expects to triple if not quadruple sales in 2011 given the

company’s current momentum. Born during one of the worst travel slumps

in decades and self-funded, JackRabbit is by no means an overnight

success story. Its success is the story of perseverance and experience,

yielding in the process four questions every entrepreneur should ask

themselves before they land their make or break account.

Have you worked out the product kinks?

While every small company dreams of winning the marquee client

early on, the truth is that winning it too early can overwhelm a

product or service that has not been sufficiently tested from multiple

aspects. In the case of Book Direct, Van Luchene and his team had first

created the reservation service as a project for the Santa Fe

Convention and Visitors Bureau, where his company is based. Noted Van

Luchene, “We were just solving it for Santa Fe with the hopes that if we

could do it in one tourist-based market that it would work in others.”

But the initial solution according to Van Luchene was not quite

right, “I initially put up a Travelocity white label service. We had

30,000 people use it in a month and we only sold $12,000 worth of rooms

so I knew something was wrong.” Eighteen months later, “we figured out

consumers were going to the city site because they didn’t want to book

with a middle man but rather directly with the hotel,” an insight that

led to critical changes to the service itself. Noted a delighted Van

Luchene, “the problem that we solved for Santa Fe just happened to be a

problem that resonates pretty much everywhere in the world.”

Is your revenue model right?

When starting a new company in an existing industry, the temptation

is to seek revenue in the conventional fashion. This was certainly the

case with JackRabbit’s BookDirect system. Aggregating availability and

pricing data from local hotels, BookDirect initially charged on a

cost-per-click basis for leads passed to participating hotels. This

approach initially seemed acceptable to the DMO’s since it limited it

their upfront investment and distributed the costs to the hotels that

received the most benefit. But when tourism dropped off with the

economic downturn, that approach left JackRabbit quite vulnerable.