Twitter Launches in South Korea

Twitter’s international march keeps on going on and on: The popular microblogging service has just launched

a Korean-language version.

The Korean

version of Twitter‘s first official day of operation was Wednesday, January, 19. To kick off, Twitter sent out a Korean-language-only

press release and co-founder Evan Williams gave

a press conference in Seoul. Rather than using a specialized domain

name, web users are expected to access the Hangul-alphabet Twitter

through the primary Twitter.com portal.

In addition, the official Twitter Android and iPhone applications have been updated to ensure full Hangul-alphabet functionality.

Williams emphasized Twitter’s growth rates in Asia during his presentation. According to Kim Hyung-eun of the JoongAng Daily, the

Twitter co-founder told assembled press and techies

that “it’s only the beginning […] The Korean-language tweets have

grown even faster than tweets in general. We’ve seen over 3,400

percent growth of Korean language tweets from January 2010 through

December.”

Twitter’s Korean expansion is also being accompanied by strategic partnerships with local firms. Partnership agreements have already been signed with popular web portal Daum and mobile carrier LG U+. According to

JoongAng Daily, talks are underway with local

web portals NHN and SK as well as with national telephone monolith

Korea Telecom.

In the press

release sent to the Korean market, Twitter emphasized the celebrities

and prominent businesspeople already using the service. Twitter has

always had a robust presence in South Korea–users were previously

able to enter messages in the Hangul alphabet even though there was

no actual official Korean-language portal.