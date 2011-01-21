Dragontrail vs. Gorilla: The Super Tough Glass Game Is On

The touchscreen mobile device business is getting tougher–in more ways than one. Japan’s Asahi glass has a new super-tough material called Dragontrail that’s aiming to steal some of Corning Gorilla’s market.

Ashai is Japan’s biggest glassmaker, and it just launched the new Dragontrail material with a fair amount of pomp and circumstance in Japan. The glass is said to be six times stronger than conventional glass, stronger than typical window soda-lime glass and has a “beautiful, pristine finish,” according to press materials. It can directly resist scratches (reporters at the event invited to try to damage a sample with a key) and a small, millimeter-thin sample can stand up to 60 kilos of weight by bending before breaking. Check out the demonstration video below:

Asahi is really confident in its product, and expects it to earn well over $350 million of revenue when it’s settled into the market in 2012. Ultimately, it hopes to capture up to 30% of its market.

This is no small sum, but it’s dwarfed by some expectations for Asahi’s big competitor, Corning, with its similar Gorilla glass material, a stressed alkali-aluminosilicate glass that’s used on the iPhone and other high-profile devices. Gorilla’s 2011 revenues may reach $1 billion.