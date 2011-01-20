AOL’s Editions: A New Digital Magazine That Aims to Be “Like Pandora for Content”

Ahead of an as-yet-uncertain release date, AOL is teasing an upcoming iPad app that’s designed to deliver news in a new, interactive way. By working out what content you like, Editions whisks everything into a slick magazine-style interface. Can it challenge existing apps like Flipboard, and help return AOL to relevance?

The early promos are no doubt a way to encourage excitement and to lead to more downloads–and AOL just might have a hit on its hands. If nothing else, the tech is fascinating. Instead of requiring users to customize their news feed inputs in the app, Editions relies on a more touchscreen-friendly “quick’n’easy” process wherein you grab icons that match your interests and then rearrange them into a priority-ranked list.

The app then “scours” the web for matching news, and rearranges the feeds into a graphically pleasing magazine-like UI. The scroll-through interface is, in essence, similar to how you really do flip through a regular mag or newspaper. The effortlessness is described by AOL as making Editions “like Pandora for content.”

We know all this from the teaser website, and AOL’s extraordinary promo video for the “magazine that reads you.”