Emerging Markets Have Emerged: Next Stop for Some Companies the Global Fortune 500?

The world’s emerging economies are no longer simply “emerging”–they are rapidly growing. In some case, in fact, they have arrived.

South Africa is to launch its own international aid agency, the economy of the continent of Africa is expected to grow at a rate of 5% this year, and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has named companies in over 16 countries, including Egypt, Thailand, Chile, and Malaysia, that are now deemed “Global Challengers” because of their innovations that are re-shaping global industries.

While Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) get most of the attention as far as emerging economies, some of the world’s less heralded countries are beginning to make their mark.

South Africa was just tapped to join BRIC (hence, BRICS) and is now launching its own aid agency in the early half of this year to help support the growth and stability of other African nations.

“South Africa is in a unique position,” Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba, Director-General of the South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, told IRIN. “We’re recipients of development assistance, and we’re anxious that that status be preserved. At the same time … we’re in the African continent and in that context we occupy a relatively privileged position. Aid is not just about reducing poverty, it’s a very strategic investment.”

Africa’s economy, as mentioned, is projected to grow 5% this year, compared to 4.7% last year, and 2.9% in 2009. Africa’s economy appears to be inextricably linked to Asia’s–the UN, as Reuters noted recently, has said that: “The recovery of global trade and the strong economic rebound in East Asia is supported by a strong rebound in Africa’s commodity exports.”