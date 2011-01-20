Could We See Fuel Rationing by 2020?

With secret government talks suggesting peak oil may be nearer than we think and IEA insiders claiming world oil stats have been inflated,

it makes sense to start planning for a world where energy is much

scarcer than we have gotten used to. I doubt this will please those who

believe environmentalism is just an excuse for big government meddling

in every aspect of our lives, but a group of parliamentarians in Britain

is seriously looking at the prospect of fuel rationing in the

not-too-distant future.

Whether you believe that peak oil means the end of consumer society,

or simply that higher energy prices will create economic turbulence as

we move to alternatives, it’s clear that if and when we reach a peak in

oil production capacity, the fallout will most likely hit the poor

hardest—unless we manage that process to allow for an equitable and

orderly transition.

That’s where tradable energy quotas (TEQs) come in. According to a new report commissioned by Britain’s All Party Parliamentary Group on Peak Oil

(why doesn’t every country have one of these!?), TEQs provide a

measurable, fair and practical way of both motivating a shift to

greener, more efficient use of energy—and also ensuring that fuel

poverty doesn’t leave anyone out in the cold.

Personal carbon rationing

has, of course, been proposed before—but there is much to be said for

tying such schemes specifically to energy use. While evidence that

man-made global warming exists remains overwhelmingly strong, carbon

dioxide emissions are still an abstract notion to most of us.

Availability of fuel, on the other hand, is an immediate need—and the

fact that easily available fossil fuels will one day run out seems

almost undeniable. Shaun Chamberlain, Director of the Lean Economy

Connection and co-author of the report,:

“Tradable Energy Quotas are the only way we can reduce carbon

emissions and at the same time guarantee that everyone gets fair access

to limited energy supplies. This is also an alternative to carbon

taxation; we are in difficult times, and we should not take money away

from people when they need it the most. TEQs is about motivating people

to cooperate in the common challenge of drastically reducing our

dependence on fossil fuels.”

I have no doubt that any such scheme would face considerable

opposition from folks suspicious of government interference in their

lives—so much so that it is hard to see it as politically feasible in

the near term. Nevertheless, if the worst predictions about peak oil

prove true, we will at some point need to have a frank and realistic

conversation as a culture on what to do about it. Laying the groundwork

for how fuel rationing might work seems like a sensible precaution—even

if we never have to use it.