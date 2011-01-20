Leadership Hall of Fame: Tim Ferriss, Author of “The 4-Hour Workweek”

What was the impetus for you to write 4-Hour Workweek ?

It was based on a guest lecture I have given at Princeton University since 2003 in “High-Tech Entrepreneurship,” and my own experience of extricating myself from a self-made prison of a start-up. In the middle was a global walk-about that led to the complete automation of my own business, as well as odd adventures around the world: tango, philosophical epiphanies, etc. The catalyst was having a long-term relationship end in 2004 because of my workaholic schedule.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world in the way that it did?

It doesn’t force people to choose between being Jack Welch or being Gandhi, going for uber-capitalist or anti-capitalist. Those appeared to be the choices–black or white. The 4HWW offered case studies in architecting elegant business models (or org charts) that allow maximization of revenue and time simultaneously.

Has the rise of Facebook, Twitter, and other social tools changed any of the ideas you had in Workweek?

The social tools have made the noise level higher, and the skill to separate signal from noise correspondingly more valuable–more relevant now than when first published in 2007.

What was behind the decision to follow up a book on work and productivity with 4-Hour Body, a book about fitness and diet?