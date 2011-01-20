Humanizing the LinkedIn Brand

“I’d like to add you to my network….”

Don’t get me wrong. I dig LinkedIn and see they are, as a brand, taking more steps to be real in terms of user needs, business needs and branding needs.

After all, LinkedIn is the largest business-centric online network with over 90 million members in over 200 countries.

In or Out?

For instance, I really like their new beta for companies. I still don’t understand why I cannot attach files for members of my group Brands That Defy Gravity. This group (which is an Open group by the way which means if you’re reading this, I have no doubt you’ll qualify) is a very visual group so how about being able to send an attachment versus having to resort to links? That leaves me feeling “linked out.”

Let’s Get Real

One area I see that could use a total overhaul is the default options I am given when I am introducing myself to someone to add them to my network.

These options are as exciting as getting myself photographed for my driver’s license: