Playboy App Won’t Open Floodgates for Porn on iPad

We’ve long suspected that one secret to major financial success on the iPad is pornography, but Steve Jobs has always firmly vetoed any sort of explicit content. With the news that Playboy is coming to the iPad in an uncensored version in March, debate about the matter is heated. But it doesn’t mean porn is coming.

In early 2009 we speculated that eventually Apple would have to capitulate on its fairly strict ban on XXX apps inside the iTunes App Store, for a number of reasons–but mainly because the potential income from more highly sexualized content couldn’t be ignored. Pornography has been a driver for change in numerous industries, so there’s no reason to think it couldn’t be a tool for advancing the state of the art in iPad magazine apps either.

Apple has slowly been allowing apps into the App Store that have expanded its more “adult” content–there are any number of apps suggesting sexual positions, and now there are also several “massage” apps that control the iPhone’s vibration alert motor to “relieve stress.” Back in December 2010 the BigStar app even snuck pornographic movie content into the App Store, with explicit adult movies as part of its stable of streamed movies.

But it’s news, confirmed directly by Hugh Hefner himself via his verified Twitter account, that Playboy is coming as an iPad app in March that has many folk wondering if Apple’s finally given in. Or more specifically, if Steve Jobs himself has given in–since it’s clear the no-sexed-up-pixels ban has been strongly directed by Steve’s own wishes (“buy an Android phone” if you want porn he once retorted).

The timing is interesting for a number of different reasons. Playboy has recently released an external hard drive that contains its entire back archive in digital form, in encrypted format and viewable only through a dedicated reader app. This represents a significant body of work for Playboy‘s team, and it would be a perfect database to use to craft a full-featured iPad magazine app.

Then we have Monday’s surprising news about Steve Jobs‘s new medical leave of absence. Hefner tweeted the news late yesterday, just a day after we learned Jobs was probably going to be away for about six months, effective immediately. Is it coincidence that the architect of Apple’s strict no-porn policy is away on leave at this moment? It certainly allows Apple to adjust its internal policy on the matter of explicit content with Jobs conveniently distanced from any controversy that may ensue from conservative commenters.