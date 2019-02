Last week, we had the chance to chat with Peter Rawlinson, Tesla’s VP of engineering, about the upcoming Model S electric sedan. Now we have footage of the $57,000 vehicle on the streets. As the video below demonstrates, the car can really perform.

Expect more clips in the near future–this is just the alpha version of the vehicle. A beta version will go into testing before the Model S is released in mid-2012.

Model S Alpha Hits the Road from Tesla Motors on Vimeo.

