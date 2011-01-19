Killing Your Job

“All courses of action are risky, so prudence is not in avoiding

danger (it’s impossible), but calculating risk and acting

decisively. Make mistakes of ambition and not mistakes of

sloth. Develop the strength to do bold things, not the

strength to suffer.”

-Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince Some jobs are simply beyond repair.

Improvements would be like adding a set of designer curtains to

a jail cell: better but far from good. In the context of this chapter,

“job” will refer to both a company if you run one and a normal job if

you have one. Some recommendations are limited to one of the two

but most are relevant to both. So we begin. I have quit three jobs and been fired from most of the rest. Getting

fired, despite sometimes coming as a surprise and leaving you

scrambling to recover, is often a godsend: Someone else makes

the decision for you, and it’s impossible to sit in the wrong job for

the rest of your life. Most people aren’t lucky enough to get fired

and die a slow spiritual death over 30-40 years of tolerating the

mediocre. Pride and Punishment “If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the

rules of the game, the stakes, and the quitting time.”

-Chinese proverb Just because something has been a lot of work or consumed a lot of

time doesn’t make it productive or worthwhile. Just because you are embarrassed to admit that you’re still living

the consequences of bad decisions made 5, 10, or 20 years ago

shouldn’t stop you from making good decisions now. If you let pride

stop you, you will hate life 5, 10, and 20 years from now for the same

reasons. I hate to be wrong and sat in a dead-end trajectory with my

own company until I was forced to change directions or face total

breakdown–I know how hard it is. Now that we’re all on a level playing field: Pride is stupid.

Being able to quit things that don’t work is integral to being a

winner. Going into a project or job without defining when worthwhile

becomes wasteful is like going into a casino without a cap on

what you will gamble: dangerous and foolish. “But, you don’t understand my situation. It’s complicated!” But

is it really? Don’t confuse the complex with the difficult. Most situations

are simple–many are just emotionally difficult to act upon.

The problem and the solution are usually obvious and simple. It’s

not that you don’t know what to do. Of course you do. You are just

terrified that you might end up worse off than you are now.

I’ll tell you right now: If you’re at this point, you won’t be worse

off. Revisit fear-setting and cut the cord. Like Pulling Off a Band-Aid: It’s Easier and Less Painful Than You Think “The average man is a conformist, accepting miseries and

disasters with the stoicism of a cow standing in the rain.”



-Colin Wilson, British author of The Outsider There are several principal phobias that keep people on sinking

ships, and there are simple rebuttals for all of them. 1. Quitting is permanent. Far from it. You can pick up your chosen career

track or start another company at a later point. I have never

seen an example where a change of direction wasn’t somehow

reversible. 2. I won’t be able to pay the bills. Sure you will. First of all, the objective will be to have a new job

or source of cash flow before quitting your current job. Problem

solved.

If you jump ship or get fired, it isn’t hard to eliminate most

expenses temporarily and live on savings for a brief period.

From renting out your home to refinancing or selling it, there are

options. There are always options. It might be emotionally difficult, but you won’t starve. Park

your car in the garage and cancel insurance for a few months.

Carpool or take the bus until you find the next gig. Rack up some

more credit card debt and cook instead of eating out. Sell all the

crap that you spent hundreds or thousands on and never use. Take a full inventory of your assets, cash reserves, debts, and

monthly expenses. How long could you survive with your current

resources or if you sold some assets? Go through all expenses and ask yourself, If I had to eliminate

this because I needed an extra kidney, how would I do it? Don’t

be melodramatic when there is no need–few things are fatal,

particularly for smart people. If you’ve made it this far in life, losing

or dropping a job will often be little more than a few weeks of

vacation (unless you want more) prior to something better. 3. Health insurance and retirement accounts disappear if I quit.

Untrue.

I was scared of both when I was eliminated from TrueSAN. I

had visions of rotting teeth and working at Wal-Mart to survive.

Upon looking at the facts and exploring options, I realized

that I could have identical medical and dental coverage–the

same provider and network–for $300-500 per month. To transfer

my 401(k) to another company (I chose Fidelity Investments)

was even easier: It took less than 30 minutes via phone and cost

nothing. Covering both of these bases takes less time than getting a

customer service rep on the phone to fix your electric bill. 4. It will ruin my resume. I love creative nonfiction. It is not at all difficult to sweep gaps under the rug and make

uncommon items the very things that get job interviews. How?

Do something interesting and make them jealous. If you quit and

then sit on your ass, I wouldn’t hire you either. On the other hand, if you have a one-to-two-year world circumnavigation

on your resume or training with professional

soccer teams in Europe to your credit, two interesting things

happen upon returning to the working world. First, you will get

more interviews because you will stand out. Second, interviewers

bored in their own jobs will spend the entire meeting asking

how you did it!

