Feel Better, Steve Jobs: Apple Boasts $26 Billion Revenue, Ships 7.3 Million iPads, 16 Million iPhones

At today’s earnings call, Apple posted some huge numbers, which should help distract investors from news of the company’s fearless leader taking medical leave this week. Apple’s financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2011 beat most Wall Street estimates.

At an increase of 71%, the company posted its highest revenue ever at $26.74 billion. Earnings grew 78%, for a net quarterly profit of $6 billion, thanks to massive sales of 16.24 million iPhones (up 86% year-over-year) and 4.13 million Macs (up 23%). Apple also shipped an impressive 7.33 million iPads. Only iPod sales declined, yet Apple still shipped 19.45 million units. Sales of the iPod Touch shot up 27%, and now represent half of all iPods sold.

Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer said several times that the company was “thrilled” the iPhone 4 would soon be available to Verizon’s 93 million customers, and that Apple was trying to meet the potentially high demand.

“We going to do everything possible to get the iPhone into as many hands as possible,” chimed in Apple COO Tim Cook. “We believe there’s a huge pent-up demand [on Verizon].”

Cook, who is filling in for Steve Jobs as interim CEO, also took time to discuss the company’s future. Though not a direct response to concerns of Jobs’s health, Cook’s comments could be seen as a way to alleviate any worry over a potential replacement for the Apple founder.

“In my view, Apple is doing its best work ever,” said Cook. “The team here has an unparalleled breadth and depth of talent, and a culture of innovation that Steve has driven in the company. Excellence has become a habit. We feel very very, very confident about the future of the company.”