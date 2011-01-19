Better, Faster, Cheaper…Greener?

In the world of B2C, consumers form bonds with brands that deliver emotional benefits like security, smarts, and sex appeal.

In the world of B2B, there is a bond of trust between

buyer and seller, but the product itself is scrutinized under the harsh light

of performance. Is it better, faster, cheaper?

And more and more, is it greener?

How did sustainability make it to this top tier of B2B

purchase considerations? To understand that, we can begin by looking at the

profound shift to green in B2C.

Ignore Consumers at Your Peril

Today’s consumers have more power over brands than ever

before. Armed with new media and teamed with NGO’s, they’re forcing profound

changes in the supply chain.

Consider Greenpeace’s social media campaign against

unsustainably sourced palm oil in Kit Kat bars. The campaign featured a grisly

video that got more than 1.5 million views (even

after Nestle had it yanked from Youtube). The video sparked an avalanche of

rage, and led to a protest at Nestle’s AGM in April 2010.

Less than a month after the AGM, Nestle ruled that suppliers–including global

giant Cargill–could no longer provide palm oil from unsustainable sources.