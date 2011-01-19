New Facebook Photo Protector Allows You to Be Ridiculous Online–and Then Erase the Images

The German government, which has had

concerns about Facebook privacy, recently commissioned a piece of

software that can erase photos from Facebook and other sites after a

set amount of time.

The program, called X-pire,

allows users to make photos uploaded to Facebook, Picasa, Flickr,

MySpace and other sites inaccessible after a pre-determined amount of time.

Before a user posts a photo, they open up X-pire and assign it an

electronic key valid for a set time period. Once the electronic key

expires, the photo is blocked and cannot be displayed. X-pire

operates on a subscription model: Users pay €24 (US$32) annually

for access.

However, there is one major flaw in

X-pire: third parties who save and republish photos blocked with the

program can redistribute them at will. Nothing is ever truly private

on the internet, and that includes photos with a built-in

self-destruct sequence to protect them from bosses, teachers and

other parties.

Germany already

bans companies from vetting perspective employees via Facebook

thanks to legislation that specifically targets the popular website.

X-pire is the creation of Michael

Backes, a professor of Information Security and Cryptography at

Saarland University. Backes came up with X-pire following a request

from the country’s Consumer Protection Ministry.