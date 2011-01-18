Tunisian Blogger Becomes Cabinet Member

A prominent blogger and member of the

software copyright-focused Pirate

Party has just been named to a cabinet post in Tunisia’s national

unity government. The longtime dictatorship of former President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown

last week by a series of massive street protests.

Slim

Amamou, a 33-year-old Tunisian blogger and free speech activist,

is

the country’s new Secretary of Youth and Sport.

Just last week, Amamou was being held in government custody. He was one of the prisoners named in Fast

Company‘s prior story on the old

Tunisian government’s spying on and arresting opposition figures via Gmail and Facebook. Amamou was taken into detention after disclosing his physical location on both Foursquare and Google Latitude.

A 2010

video podcast interview with Amamou is shown below.

Amamou, a prolific Twitter user, announced his appointment via

Twitter: