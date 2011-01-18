iPad Rumor Round-Up: SD Cards Again, Display Connector, Dual-Core Graphics, Super-High-Res Screen?

Apple’s iPad 2 must surely be imminent: The rumor mill is spinning so fast that new nuggets are flying out of it seemingly every hour or so. We’ve gathered the latest and greatest for you.

Last week’s rumors suggested we may be looking at some advanced photo apps inside the iPad 2, and it may lose its physical home button and gain gesture controls. What can we add now?

SD card slot again?

Rumors that the iPad 2 will borrow some thinking from the iMac and MacBooks and adopt an SD card slot for storage expansion have come and gone, but now they’re back with a vengeance, thanks to some new “leaked” iPad 2 protective cases from Chinese manufacturers.

The latest crop of cases seem to have a new slot, on the top left of the left-hand side of device if held in portrait mode, on the other side to the volume rockers. The size and arrangement of the slot would seem perfect for a standard SD card. And adding such a facility would let Apple easily and quickly boost the storage capacity of the iPad without adding in more expensive solid-state memory (which could force a price bump) … so we almost believe this is accurate.

Mini DisplayPort slot?