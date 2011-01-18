What Apple Can Learn From Walt Disney

No one knows how long Steve Jobs will be absent from the helm of Apple. The challenge for Apple one day–and I hope it is decades from now–is to find a new CEO. Right now the decision would be straightforward. Tim Cook, the current COO, is a skilled operations man, and according to The New York Times very much “in charge” at Apple. He is the ideal person for the job.

Finding a replacement for Steve Jobs, as the Times noted, the breakthrough

innovator, dealmaker and person of influence, is frankly impossible. And so

Apple would do well to forget trying to find one. Rather, as many have pointed

out, it would be wise to turn to a committee of people to do what Jobs has

done.

Steve Jobs is irreplaceable as was another innovator-entrepreneur,

Walt Disney. He began his career as a cartoonist but early in his career turned his talents to thinking and creating and running a creative department. The

Walt Disney Company became the tour de force in animation. Walt’s genius was in

storytelling and in getting so many other talented artists to go along with his

ideas and work together. He shepherded the Imagineers, creative types who

thought out of the box but were willing to work collaboratively to create the

most exciting entertainment products their day.

Disney was also restless. If you could create fantasies on

celluloid, couldn’t you do it in real life? Thus was born Disneyland where so

many of his characters came to life in 3D in the form of walking characters and

amusement park rides. Disney also created and hosted a television series on ABC

as a means of promoting the park as well as finding an outlet for the many

Disney films, including specially produced nature films.

Disney’s attention to detail ensured that his park would not

be the sleazy carny style he knew from boyhood but would be very different. Customers

were called “guests” and cleanliness, service and hospitality were paramount. When

Walt died in 1966, plans for his next big thing, Disney World in Orlando, were

well under way. The park opened in 1971. A succession of CEOs ran the company as caretakers,

doing what Walt would do operationally but not what he would do creatively.

They were not innovators.

It took a new generation of management, headed by Michael

Eisner, to take the Walt Disney Company to new horizons. Eisner’s lieutenant,

Jeffrey Katzenberg, let the company’s return to producing animated features. It

also expanded its theme parks and found new sources of revenue in merchandising

its characters and in the steady release of its film library on videotape and

later DVD.

The company acquired Capital Cities, which owned ABC

television and ESPN. [It even bought Pixar, a company headed by Steve Jobs.] Eisner

unlike Disney eventually drove off senior talent and was replaced by Robert

Iger. Today the Walt Disney Company remains an icon force in entertainment,

theme parks and retail.