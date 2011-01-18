Best Doctors Builds a $100M Business

How do you grow a company to $100M in revenue? Few can break that “sound barrier” but Best Doctors has done just that. A global provider of an innovative employee health benefit that improves the quality and cost of health care, Best Doctors has rapidly emerged as a $100 million business with the potential to grow ten times larger.

To understand exactly what Best Doctors does, read about the situation below: A patient flies from Venezuela to Boston, seeking a second opinion from a world-renowned physician, unconfident their local Venezuelan doctor gave an accurate diagnosis. Now sitting in the doctor’s office somewhere in Cambridge, their new doctor walks back into the room, clipboard and file in hand, and surprises them. The original diagnosis was correct all along. What a shame they had to travel so far.

Would it not have been more efficient if the Bostonian doctor could confirm the Venezuelan diagnosis remotely? That question set Dr. Falchuk on a quest to build Best Doctors.

Best Doctors has been incredibly successful, and I recently had the chance to talk to Dr. Falchuk's son, Evan Falchuk, now president and chief strategy officer of Best Doctors. By dissecting how this company has reached the $100M marker, I see three key lessons that I will share over the next several days.

If you have ever dreamed of transforming an industry, and helping others in the process, you want to learn from Best Doctors. Here’s the first lesson:

Build Moral Force

After Evan graduated from Penn Law School (as my wife did coincidentally), he grew restless in the legal profession. He felt he was missing “meaning.” He spoke with his father about seeking a purpose, and his father said, “Come here for a little while.” Evan quickly engaged with the company’s mission–to make sure everyone gets the right medical care–and the impact Best Doctors’ service has on individuals.