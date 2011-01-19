Keith Jarrett: Save Your Soul. Turn Off Your Gadget

It is said that even the masters experience pre-stage

jitters at Carnegie Hall. For this artist, the stakes are high. Tonight, everything depends on his ability to muster inspiration, composition, and performance in real-time to be unfolded before a packed house with high expectations. There’s no pre-set song list. No digital re-editing. Nothing contrived.

Improvisation is a window through which one could know an

artist. Before he sits at his piano, Keith Jarrett tells us about a

conversation he had with a friend about the late Joseph Campbell the writer. Keith’s friend recalled, “Boy, you should’ve seen him in a

car.” Keith was puzzled: “What?” His friend explained, “When we were doing long

drives together, you wouldn’t believe what he was putting together in the car.

His books were nowhere near the things that were coming out of his mouth in the

car. “ From this, Keith came to a revelation: “So it made me think things, like, we haven’t ever heard

Bach improvise. But Bach was a great improviser. So we don’t know much about

Joseph Campbell because only people close to him in the car heard him [improvise].

Only a few lucky people walking into a church heard Bach’s improvisation. And

that led me to a realization that I should probably tell this audience that,

although I’m famous for not liking things, I love my audience.” It seems, for Keith, improvisation is as much a methodical

process as a magical one. He sits thoughtfully in front of the piano, almost

meditating. His hands on his lap. He gazes at his keys. He slowly raises his hands.

And gently places his finger tips on the ivory, almost teasing them, before

finally unleashing his full weight and seismic energy into them. At that

moment, we are transported. As he reaches various peaks on this journey, Keith

rises up from his seat into a horse stance, leaning over his keys, as if to

look inside the belly of his howling piano. But then something goes wrong. Something very ordinary happens. But just at the wrong time and in the wrong place.

Suddenly, at the height of the song, a few people decide to take

out their iPhones–disengaging themselves from this mesmerizing

and irreplaceable now— and begin

snapping pictures with obnoxious flashes. This not only runs against repeated requests by the MC to

turn off all gadgetry including phones and cameras, it

is downright disruptive to the artist. Here’s a man who’s putting his soul out there. His every key stroke, hesitation, and misplaced

note would be laid bare; on stage with only his piano and his talent,

honed through 63 years of hard work. While he’s trying to concentrate, you’re fiddling around trying to bring a piece of this home as if it’s yours to take. It’s like you’re visiting the temples of Ankor Wat, and you decide to detach a piece of statue to keep as a souvenir. It reaches the point where, between songs, Keith gets up

from his piano and walks off the stage. He later re-emerges, walks back to his

piano, turns to the audience, and then walks off the stage again. Without

exaggeration, this repeats a few more times. We are puzzled by this behavior

until one of Keith’s assistants walks onto the stage and makes the following

plea: “In order to make the music as beautifully as he is able to

make the music, there really must be NO photography. It’s really distractive,

and it’s distractive for him when he comes out to see the lights on. As he said

in the beginning, he loves his audience. So, please, please … if you want to hear

more music, no photography. No gidgets. No gadgets. Turn your phone off. He’ll

come back and play.” Keith later walks back onto the stage. When the applause

quiets down, he explains further: “It’s not that I don’t like my picture taken. It has

absolutely nothing to do with that. It’s a process here. It’s not something

photographable. When people take whatever they take home with them, it’s

meaningless. BUT IT SCREWS WITH US.”

People applaud. “The toys are out there, but PLEASE.” Then Keith finishes his plea: “Like, imagine back to some amount of time when photography demanded that you actually learn how to take pictures.” People applaud some more, and I sit there, smacked with a

realization about the hidden opportunity costs that come with our digital

addiction. Think about what Keith is saying. It’s not that we’re

just rude, inconsiderate, and self-absorbed with our little digital screens.

There’s something bigger that’s at stake in our lives. Let me repeat what Keith

said: “Imagine back to some amount of time when photography demanded that you actually learn how to take pictures.” Let me bolster Keith’s plea with some data points. According

to NielsonWire, we spend about 59

hours per month on the Internet. That’s almost 2 hours per day. About 22%

of that went to blogs and social networking sites. Facebook and YouTube alone

accounted for 7 and 1 hours per month, respectively. I’m not even counting the

time on our smart phones for gaming, downloading phone apps, and compulsively

checking our emails only to be disappointed to find medical wonders that

enlarge your Johnson. So why stop at photography? Think of a time when you

actually had to learn to play a real musical instrument instead of something

shaped like a guitar with 4 colored buttons. Instead of pithy wall posts and tweets,

why not read a book? Instead of clicking on the “like”, “wink”, “poke”, or “flirt”

button, why not write a postcard to your friend?

The opportunity costs are huge. 3 years ago, if I had dedicated

2 hours per day on learning Mandarin, the taxi cab driver in Shanghai might’ve

actually understood where I wanted to go. If I spent 2 hours per day going to Renzo Gracie‘s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes, I’d be able to put my buddy Scott (who’s twice my size) into an arm bar. Heck,

if I put 2 hours each night in classes at Cordon Bleu, I wouldn’t be eating the

same damn shit everyday. What’s for dinner? Turkey sandwich. And tomorrow? Turkey

sandwich. Dessert? Peanut butter and jelly…sandwich. Here’s my call to action: Invest in yourself and your

creative spirit instead of in your gadgets. What this means is: Step 1: Postpone for another 2 years your purchase of version 6.1.3. of the latest iSwindle. Instead, buy a Fender Stratocaster, trombone, tap

shoes, a daily journal, a paint brush and canvas, or a plane ticket to a place

whose name you have trouble pronouncing. Step 2: Read books like this

and this

to realize that whatever your excuse for inaction, it’s just an excuse. There

are no pre-requisites. Start today. Start a band. Finish that manuscript or

screenplay. Close your eyes and let your hand wander to a random page in a cook

book, and make something delicious for your honey. Visit a library after work,

and get lost for a little while. You’ll be surprised by what interests you. Step 3: When you are so lucky as to witness something beautiful

— whether it’s Keith Jarrett at the piano or a homeless subway performer who finds happiness in singing just

as passionately when the platform is empty as when it’s full–resist the temptation to whip out your

gadget. Enjoy this rare sliver of time called now.

It will be gone before you know it. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Jeffery To is an NYC-based corporate entrepreneur and IBM Innovator Award Winner who is saving his own soul through his very loud and ear-bleeding band Kongcrete.