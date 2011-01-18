What Is a Curator in Chief?

Neil Sanderson is the Chief Curator at Eqentia–a software platform service that enables professional users and organizations to easily aggregate, curate and republish the news that’s important to them.

Eqentia’s sites are both public and

private–with some of the more public ones including Visability Marketing

(visabilitymarketing.com) and Slices of Boulder (slicesofboulder.com) which is a local

news website for Boulder, Colorado. More than 50 of the portals can be found at

portal.eqentia.com/channels.

I asked Neil what a ‘Chief Curator’

does. “It’s much like being an Editor, except that I do not commission original

reporting or writing.” And

Neil went on to explain that his job has three main tasks; finding, managing

filters, and providing human

curation.

“I find credible, well-written, sources of online content to meet our

customers’ information needs, monitoring the feeds and ensuring that we keep

them up to date when the publishers make changes” said Sanderson. ” Then I

manage our automatic aggregation and semantic analysis parameters which enable

us to process thousands of pieces of content every day, for example creating

and maintaining content taxonomies, or adjusting the various rules that

determine which sources are used to build each customer’s news stream.”

And while technology is critical

for his job–the key component of curation is human–as Sanderson explains:

“I provide human curation of our customers’ portals during the final stages of

development when we are optimizing the system and training our customers to

take on the curation role themselves. I also personally curate some of our

showcase portals, such as “The Future of News.”

So, what kind of background does it take to be a Curator in the

new world? Well Sanderson began as

a broadcast journalist, then

tought journalism, then after four

years traveling around the world on a sailboat with his wife, he began building web sites in the late

90’s. That brought him to

newspapers–where he grew a career that landed him as the Assistant Managing

Editor at the Toronto Star.

He joined Eqentia in 2009.

Today–Sanderson says the man /

machine mix is critical. “The

human element is extremely important, but it would be impossible to do the job

well without good technology.”