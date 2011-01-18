Want to Be a Success? Burn Your “Party of No” Membership Card

In today’s workforce, people are increasingly becoming members of the “Party of No,” choosing to be resistant to change all the while offering few, if any, options for how to move forward and progress as an organization. Using this approach at work will be disastrous, not just for your organization, but also for your own career.

The problem with this

resistant mentality is that it rarely translates into results, which are

exactly what organizations seek to reward. Business leaders are growing tired

of trying to both produce results and keep entitled employees engaged. They’re

becoming clear about what types of employees add value and are steering clear

of those who are considered a drain on resources and emotionally expensive.

Leaders today are more willing to play favorites with those who stand out

against the crowd and work to produce results, which is exactly how it should

be.

In order to become an

indispensable asset at work in 2011, consider the following:

1. Get Real

Step out of your deluded

thinking that all businesses should be democracies. The most successful

businesses today are benevolent dictatorships. To run a business like a

democracy is to assume that democracies are efficient and always lead to the

best decisions and outcomes. Democracies are not efficient and do not help

companies that wish to compete, so even though it may sound like a good idea,

don’t expect that of your organization.

Another thing to keep in

mind is to resist the urge to deliver your opinion at work. Instead, conserve

your energy to implement decisions and achieve amazing results. Your job is to

deliver results, not opinions.

2. Be Willing