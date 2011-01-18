Want to Be a Success? Burn Your “Party of No” Membership Card

In today’s workforce, people
are increasingly becoming members of the “Party of No,” choosing to be
resistant to change all the while offering few, if any, options for how to move
forward and progress as an organization. Using this approach at work will be
disastrous, not just for your organization, but also for your own career.
The problem with this
resistant mentality is that it rarely translates into results, which are
exactly what organizations seek to reward. Business leaders are growing tired
of trying to both produce results and keep entitled employees engaged. They’re
becoming clear about what types of employees add value and are steering clear
of those who are considered a drain on resources and emotionally expensive.
Leaders today are more willing to play favorites with those who stand out
against the crowd and work to produce results, which is exactly how it should
be.
In order to become an
indispensable asset at work in 2011, consider the following:
1. Get Real
Step out of your deluded
thinking that all businesses should be democracies. The most successful
businesses today are benevolent dictatorships. To run a business like a
democracy is to assume that democracies are efficient and always lead to the
best decisions and outcomes. Democracies are not efficient and do not help
companies that wish to compete, so even though it may sound like a good idea,
don’t expect that of your organization.
Another thing to keep in
mind is to resist the urge to deliver your opinion at work. Instead, conserve
your energy to implement decisions and achieve amazing results. Your job is to
deliver results, not opinions.
2. Be Willing
Keep in mind that you were
not hired to review all requests and determine whether they merit the gift of
your support. When asked to do something ethical and legal, there is only one
appropriate answer: “yes.” You may need to overcome some challenges, do some
problem- solving, and figure out a few things–but that is your job.
To respond to a new decision
or initiative with a “No. It won’t work,” is not helpful to the organization.
You are not doing anyone any favors. Such a response is simply code for “I am
unwilling” and “I would rather not change.”
Just say “yes!” Saying “yes”
keeps you in a position to continue to learn and influence. Rampant success
starts with willingness.
3. Get Rewards
Want more than your share of
the power, benefits, attention, and rewards this year? Just say, “yes.” In the event
you do have some legitimate concerns, view them as risks to mitigate–rather
than reasons to resist or stall–and succeed in spite of them.
If you are unable to get on
board, your rewards will soon match your value. Trust me, the rewards being
offered to those who offer only resistance are diminishing quickly.
Oh, yes, joining the “Party
of No” is easy and tempting. It is far easier to say “no,” providing criticism
and absolving oneself of any responsibility or accountability. But resist the
temptation, and you will see the rewards.
Cy Wakeman
is a dynamic keynote speaker advocating a revolutionary new approach to
leadership. Her groundbreaking ideas are featured in The
Wall Street Journal, The New York Times
and SHRM.org. Her book, Reality-Based
Leadership: Ditch the Drama, Restore Sanity to the Workplace, & Turn
Excuses Into Results (Jossey-Bass, 2010) is
available for order at all major online book retailers. For more information,
visit cywakeman.com.