Just Like Grouper Fish: Coupon Sites Devour Everything

In my last blog I joked that Groupon , a hugely popular local coupon site, adopt the grouper fish as its mascot. This was a joke, because as you can see, groupers are not at all cute. They have big mouths and swim slowly with their mouths open, vacuuming up prey when they can:

“Their mouth and gills form a powerful sucking system that sucks their prey in from a distance. They also use their mouth to dig into sand to form their shelters under big rocks, jetting it out through their gills. Their gill muscles are so powerful that it is nearly impossible to pull them out of their cave if they feel attacked and extend those muscles to lock themselves in.”

In case you hadn’t noticed, Groupon and sites like it have taken over consumer commerce, to the point where people I know won’t buy anything without a coupon–and when there’s a coupon they like, they’ll buy multiples. It’s hard to resist a 90 minute massage for $40, or a 63% discount on patio furniture. What about half off a sailing tour of Bodega Bay? And how about that deeply discounted private wine tasting in Sonoma?

Like grouper fish, these coupon sites are sucking people in and not letting go. Sometimes it’s just because the offers are too tempting; other sites offer a bit of charity with the greed, as does the hyperbolically named site, Screaming Daily Deals. (I joined because they give some of their proceeds to my kid’s school.) In common with all of them are two guaranteed bait factors:

1. You are getting a special, secret, never-before-offered, too-good-to-be-true deal and

2. You have to buy it NOW. No pressure. But if you don’t click soon you’ll miss this once-in-a lifetime opportunity!!

The names of many coupon sites play directly on point 1:

Doozy Of A Deal

Dealster

Deal Stork

Deadly Deal

Deal A Day

Deal A Day Golf

Deals N Deals

Double Dog Deal

Easy Street Deals

The Deal Today

The Now Deal