Designer Boards: For a Better World

By building more effective nonprofit boards, we can achieve more ambitious results for our communities and the world. Federal and state laws regulating nonprofit boards make that possible by giving us flexibility in designing each board. Boards can be created to maximize every organization’s revenues and its impact.

Nonprofits face increasing financial challenges, while the demand for their services grows. See the annual Nonprofit Finance Fund State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey for details. (And by the way, if you’re a nonprofit, NFF would like you to complete the 2011 Survey here.)

Boards are the solution. As I noted last week, “Nonprofit boards alone have leadership authority–the legal and fiduciary responsibilities–for the organizations that can invigorate the economies of our communities, protect the environment, provide access to education and health care for all, alleviate poverty around the world, and more.” It’s the role of the board to work with the CEO to determine the mission, envision the organization’s greater potential, establish the revenue model and strategy to achieve success, ensure that there is a measurement process to monitor progress, and work ambitiously to help maximize the nonprofit’s revenues and impact.

What the law expects of boards

The law generally requires that board members of tax-exempt organizations adhere to the duties of care – pay attention to the organization’s activities and operations, including attending board meetings; loyalty – exercise their power in the best interest of the organization and not in their personal interest, and disclose any potential conflicts of interest; and obedience – make decisions in advancement of the organization’s mission and within the scope of the nonprofit’s governing documents. Model legislation also requires that a board be comprised of at least three board members, have officer positions, and board member terms of a maximum of five years (but no requirements either way regarding term limits). (I’m not a lawyer, so don’t consider this legal advice. Check with your attorney.)

Designing your board

A board that is fully committed to its mission and its greatest potential has the opportunity to determine – and if it likes, to alter – its size, composition, structure, committees, and practices. Importantly, the board will need to adhere to its bylaws in amending any portion of the bylaws that dictate matters of size, composition, etc.