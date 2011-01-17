FOCUS on Business Smarts for All

When I worked as a manager at the World Bank we often brought in the big guns, the large consulting firms, to do studies, identify best practices, and provide expert guidance. It cost big bucks. Now there is a service that provides business smarts to small and medium-size companies, even solopreneurs… and it’s free.

Focus works well – I have given it a shot myself. Sure enough, it’s completely free. And the advice is thoughtful, excellent in my opinion. The experts are real. The only catch is the right-hand column of advertisements that frankly is unobtrusive, not annoying.

In exchange for letting those ads pass to the right of my eyeballs, there is a lot to be had. The screen is laid out so you can easily jump to topics that interest you, ask questions, follow threads or experts, search, or take a look at Research Products. The screen design is nothing fancy, which is good in a situation like this. It is easy to understand, presenting a really functional and value-laden set of options at your fingertips.

I jumped to the research products listed under Business Intelligence today and found four white papers including: Best Practices for Using Excel as a Business Intelligence Tool, Top 5 Business Intelligence Concerns for an Enterprise, and Benefits of Business Intelligence in the Cloud. FYI is a cool feature that currently has articles such as Industries that are Bound for Recovery in 2011.

Focus is a goldmine. Special topics include IT, marketing, sales, finance, customer service, operations, human resources, and small business. There are communities you can be a part of on topics that matter. The experts are accessible and interact quickly when there are questions.

I caught up with Scott Albro, Founder and CEO, while he was on the road. He was refreshing, clear, and had a great vision. About himself he says he likes building businesses that disrupt big, legacy markets and leading teams of motivated, smart people. I would say that is exactly what he is doing.

I asked him about what he’s trying to do, and he said, “Focus is about helping small and medium size businesses make better business decisions. Did you know that most of the jobs in this country come from small business? We want to help them make informed decisions, and generate the success they deserve.”