Funky Name, Nice Product: SkunkJuice earbuds

I was walking the CES show floor on Saturday. It was three days in. My feet hurt a little. I had 3-D TV and Tablet overload. Apple accessories were everywhere, even though Apple holds their own show.

Then I walked by a booth

that had something interesting. SkunkJuice.

SkunkJuice makes a set of earbuds that can be daisy chained to share tunes with your

friends. Magnetic connectors allow easy

sharing with 1, 2 or 3 of your compadres. Beyond that and I’m told audio

quality will be reduced, but more than 4 people would probably have a hard time

communing around a single mp3 player anyway.

Before any of you say it, I will. SkunkJuice is a funky name. Others have written about

that. It’s certainly memorable, which I’m sure they were going for, but that’s

not why this relatively simple product caught my attention.

I have tried sharing headphones and earbuds with friends and it’s not a pretty sight.

If the music makes you move the movement pulls the earbuds out. Ouch. Try walking

down the street while sharing those things. Good luck.

What’s nice about them is that SkunkJuice earbuds are designed around a simple, easy to understand situation that lots of people and particularly their declared target audience, teenagers, can relate to. They are not flashy, not the kind of thing that often ends up in the design press, but the crew at SkunkJuice seem to have had a pretty good idea why they were developing their earbuds and they stuck too it.