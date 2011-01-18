Only 17% of Americans Would Trade Places With Steve Jobs, 10% With Mark Zuckerberg

Steve Jobs. The billionaire CEO of Apple who made Pixar a huge success. His creations have revolutionized whole industries, and are doted on like works of art. The guy makes more magazine covers than Oprah. He’s seen at times as a religious figure, heralded as a genius, an innovator, and an irreplaceable executive.

And yet less than a fifth of Americans would want to trade places with him.

According to a new survey out this week by HR firm Adecco, just 17% of respondents said they’d want Steve Jobs’ position as CEO of Apple. Tied with Jobs was Warren Buffet, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, followed by President Obama and Martha Stewart at 11% each. Mark Zuckerberg garnered just 10% of the vote.

Who wouldn’t want to head up Apple? Buffet’s job seems like a headache–having to deal with investors, finance mumbo-jumbo, and spreadsheets–and Zuckerberg’s constantly plagued by privacy complaints and consumer watchdogs. Obama’s job isn’t exactly stress-free either. But it’s surprising that Jobs, who runs one of the coolest companies out there, wouldn’t inspire more job envy.

Other sought-after positions include CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and the Miami Heat’s LeBron James. A shockingly high 3% of respondents also said they would want the job of MTV reality star Snooki (She has a job?), and for those respondents without a high school diploma, that figure balloons to 15%.

Here’s how the rest of the list shaped up: