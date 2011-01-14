The Newest WikiLeaks Problem: Unredacted Cables

Information wants to be free and that,

apparently, even applies to censored portions of WikiLeaks.

Unredacted versions of censored WikiLeaks cables appear to be quietly (and widely) disseminating through the torrentsphere, conventional websites,

and the murky subculture of conspiracy- and cryptography-oriented

websites. Meanwhile, a controversial Russian figure associated with

WikiLeaks has announced his intent to release further unredacted

cables to the web.

The leaked diplomatic cables currently

available through both the primary WikiLeaks website and its mirrors

and through journalistic partners such as The Guardian and

Der Spiegel go

through a process of editing before formal release to the public. In

an interview with NPR’s Terry Gross, The New York Times‘

David Sanger described

a process in which his newspaper and its lawyers weighed both the

ramifications of publishing national security information before

reproducing some of the cables and the need to put information in

context for readers.

Other media outlets presumably go through

similar processes as well. According

to Harvard University’s Jonathan Zittrain, “WikiLeaks is

currently relying on the expertise of the five news organizations

[who have access to the cables] to redact the cables as they are

released, and is following their redactions as it releases the

documents on its website.”

That

leaves a lot of redacted cables.

Fast Company

reported

previously on the activities of Israel Shamir, a Russian

associate of WikiLeaks who has come under fire following charges of

anti-Semitism. Shamir recently published an article in the website of

the left-wing magazine CounterPunch

which reproduced unredacted cables relating to high-level corruption

and government-organized crime links in Central Asia. These cables

implied the identities of American sources and implicated Western

corporations in government corruption. In the article, Shamir accuses

The Guardian– which

published the original cables–of pursuing a political agenda in

redacting the cables.

Contacted

by email by Fast Company, Shamir gave his reasoning in releasing unredacted cables that hinted at

the names of State Department sources and presumably put them at

risk: “Handing confidential and secret information

to everybody is the thing of Wikileaks. That’s what it is about. Your

question is like asking police why they catch thieves. That is what

they are for.”